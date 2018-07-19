By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Conditions were nearly ideal Sunday morning as pilots climbed into their flying machines to head to Koinzan Airport.

After a one-year hiatus, the airport again hosted an EAA Fly-in Breakfast. For five hours, pilots, co-pilots, family and fans of vintage aircraft gathered in the hangar where they were served pancakes and sausage, orange juice and coffee.

Many from here in Elgin took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy breakfast at the airport. There was nary an empty seat in the hangar for much of the morning as members of the Elgin Community Club assisted EAA members with serving breakfast.

According to Lynn Koinzan, over 300 people were served during the morning hours. Most came for breakfast and, when that was done, ventured onto the grass runway to get an upclose look at aircraft parked there. Toddlers tugged on their parents’ arms to go from one plane to another, to the airplanes and helicopters.

The Planes

Koinzan said approximately 20 planes from Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa came to the fly-in breakfast.

Among them were (type of plane and pilot):

RV-9 – Gene Larson, Walnut, Iowa

Cessna 170B – Dale Knuth, Hartford, S.D.

Bell Jet Ranger helicopter – Quinn Dunker, Morse Bluff, NE

Gyro copter — Dan Kuether, Norfolk

Decatholon – John Flannery, Atkinson

Cessna 180 – Alvin Herrold, Seward

Flannery not only flew in for the event, he also helped serve pancakes.

The youngest pilot to fly to Elgin Sunday was 15-year-old Ben Wilson, accompanied by his father Brian Wilson.

The highlight of the day came late in the morning when Kuether arrived in his gyro copter.

Koinzan said he put on a great show in the air for those who where there to witness. He said he arrived at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Fans of vintage aircraft might be surprised to know just how expensive these airplanes can be. Koinzan said a Carbon Cub which came from Sioux Falls, S.D. has an estimated value of $250,000.

With the cooperation of the EAA, Koinzan Airport and the Elgin Community Club, it’s hoped for that this event becomes an annual event for persons of all ages to enjoy.