29th annual Antelope County Shooters Gun Show to be Saturday and Sunday

Antelope County Shooters 29th annual Gun Show will be held this weekend, Jan. 5-6.

The Antelope County Fairgrounds will be the location for the annual event where persons can buy-sell-trade guns.

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Full concessions are available. Admission is $5 per person (free admission for children under 12). For more information, contact (402) 843-8753.