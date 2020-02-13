2019 a Busy Year for Sheriff’s Department

Law Enforcement Center housed over 700 male and female inmates. That number breaks down to 489 males and 217 females.

For the male population, the busiest month was January 2019 when there were 50 inmates for a total of 718 days. The fewest number of inmates was in December 2019 when 34 were housed for a total of 608 days.

As for female inmates, the busiest month was October 2019 when 27 were housed for a total of 227 days. The slowest month? February 2019 with just 10 female inmates who served 180 days in jail.

911 calls. Catch the full story in this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.