2018 Vetch Days dates announced

The Elgin Community Club has set the date for the 2018 Vetch Days celebration.

The three-day event will be held Thursday thru Saturday, May 31-June 2, Alan Reicks announced.

A contract has been signed with a carnival for the three-day celebration to kick off the summer.

The Vetch Days parade will be held Thursday evening, May 31. Also, an antique tractor pull will be held in conjunction with the weekend celebration.

Mark the dates on your calendar and plan to attend.