Netters sweep Wausa, fall to CWC

CHAMBERS — Competing at the CWC Triangular Thursday night, the Wolfpack swept one opponent and were swept by another.

EPPJ (10-13) opened the night against Wausa and claimed a 25-13, 25-14 victory, their ninth of the season.

The Lady Vikings never led in the match which was never as close as the score might indicate. The Wolfpack controlled the net and the back row had an answer for everything Wausa had to offer.

In Set #1, EPPJ took an 8 to 1 lead behind seven service points from freshman Taylynne Charf. She recorded three ace serves and Harlie Bode added two kills at the net.

The Lady Vikings struggled to put up a block against the Wolfpack’s attack. Bode, Haley Zegers, Kirsten Krebs and Lexi Bode hit well in the set.

Two more ace serves were made by Charf, the last gave EPPJ an 18 to 9 lead. Senior Kayce Kallhoff then went to work with a couple of well-placed tips and a kill to lift the Wolfpack to a 21 to 9 lead. The teams then traded points before an ace serve by Harlie Bode closed out the set.

In Set #2, a service winner by Skyler Meis gave EPPJ a 7 to 3 lead. Zegers then went on a hitting rampage, producing five kills, the last giving the Wolfpack a 14 to 10 lead.

Then, with EPPJ leading 18 to 14, Meis closed out the set with seven service points including two ace serves. Krebs had two kills in the run.

Second match

Chambers/Wheeler Central showed why they are one of the best teams in the NVC, sweeping EPPJ 25-12 and 25-10.