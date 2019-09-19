TILDEN — Big plays by the Falcons led to a 56 to 26 victory over Elgin Public-Pope John Thursday night.

The season opener for both teams didn’t turn out the way Wolfpack players, coaches and fans hoped it would as Falcon junior Braedyn Ollendick ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more. He racked up 274 yards in total offense as he delivered time and time again.

The first half featured long touchdown drives. In contrast, the second half was one big play after another.

The Wolfpack moved the ball well on the ground, generating 300 yards rushing. Their first drive ended with an interception deep in Falcon territory. After a Falcon touchdown by Brandon Evans, EPPJ got the ball back and went the length of the field. With the ball on the one-yard line, freshman quarterback Paiton Hoefer followed center Lane Bartak into the end zone to tie the score.

For the complete story, see the print edition of The Elgin Review.