Six Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School students were mandated as lectors and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion (EMHC) Wednesday, August 28 at a special 7 p.m. Mass. Archbishop George Lucas, along with area priests, conducted the mandation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Archbishop thanked the students for their willingness to serve both their school and home parishes. Students mandated were Layne Bullock, Archbishop Lucas, Harlie Bode, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman, Alyssa Burenheide and Allyson Selting. The group will serve their home parishes of St. Boniface in Elgin, St. Bonaventure in Raeville, St. John’s in Petersburg, and St. Francis of Assisi in Neligh.