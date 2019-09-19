163 Students Enrolled at Elgin Public Schools

At Elgin Public School, 163 students are enrolled for the 2019/2020 school year.

Numbers were recently shared with The Elgin Review.

They break down as follows:

Seniors — 7

Juniors — 3

Sophomores — 8

Freshmen — 12

Eighth grade — 10

Seventh grade — 13

Sixth grade — 9

Fifth grade — 14

Fourth grade — 11

Third grade — 12

Second grade — 14

First grade — 12

Kindergarten — 7

4-year-old Pre-K — 14

3-year-old Pre-K — 16

There are 53 students in junior high/high school and 110 in pre-school/sixth grade.