163 Students Enrolled at Elgin Public Schools

At Elgin Public School, 163 students are enrolled for the 2019/2020 school year.
Numbers were recently shared with The Elgin Review.
They break down as follows:
Seniors — 7
Juniors — 3
Sophomores — 8
Freshmen — 12
Eighth grade — 10
Seventh grade — 13
Sixth grade — 9
Fifth grade — 14
Fourth grade — 11
Third grade — 12
Second grade — 14
First grade — 12
Kindergarten — 7
4-year-old Pre-K — 14
3-year-old Pre-K — 16
There are 53 students in junior high/high school and 110 in pre-school/sixth grade.
