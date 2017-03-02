Delores Bode

1925 – 2017

Delores M. Bode, 91, formerly of Elgin, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neligh. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating.

Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com.

*****

Delores Marie Bode, daughter of Frank and Francis (Schrad) Jochum, was born on a farm near Raeville, NE. At the age of three, she moved with her family to a farm northwest of Elgin. She attended rural school until the 8th grade. After receiving her education, she continued helping her father on the farm.

On April 7, 1951, Dee married Delbert G. Bode at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They lived southeast of Petersburg until moving to a farm northwest of Elgin in 1957.

Four years later, they settled on a farm four miles west and one-half mile south of Elgin where they farmed and raised their children.

Dee was a member of St. Boniface Church and St. Boniface Altar Society. She loved being outdoors, especially camping and planting trees. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends, including a trip to Alaska and their annual winter trip to Texas.

She is survived by eight children: Doris (Brian) Rusnak of Milltown, WI; Patricia (John) Burgert of Table Rock, NE; Kenneth (Barb) Bode of Elgin; Jeffrey (Sandy) Bode of Petersburg, NE; Stanley Bode of Elgin; Clay Bode of Wayne, NE; Charlie (Shelley) Bode of Elgin; Doug (Jean) Bode of Burwell, NE; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws: Teresa Marie Schaecher of Madison, NE , and Donna Jochum of Norfolk NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert, son Delbert Jr. in infancy, three brothers: Vincent, Dennis and Maurice Jochum; four sisters: Myra Hopkins, Adeline Van Horn, Millie Zegers and Stella Schindler.